Greenville relationship expert explains strategies for good communication during pandemic

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – Andy Johnston Therapist at the Greenville Relationship Institute said many couples and singles alike are struggling to communicate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A disruption in schedule and increased anxiety of the unknown repercussions of the virus is causing many to seek counseling of all forms.

It’s important to communicate no matter what Johnston said. It’s key to understanding non verbal communication as well like when one partner deals with a problem by retreating inside and another lashes out or is more verbally expressive.

It can actually be more beneficial with contradicting styles Johnston said, but it’s important to know how each partner will react and what it means.

Teamwork can help couples conquer issues he said. Working through problems by teaming up against them and using each others strengths can help.

The Greenville Relationship Institute is taking new clients. The best way to reach out is online at their website (864) 990-4442