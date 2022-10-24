MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Veterans will be celebrated throughout the Lowcountry with different events to honor them this Veterans Day.

News 2 has compiled a list of local events happening in support of our Veterans:

Charleston County

The 2022 Veterans Day Parade will kick off downtown at 1 p.m. on November 6. The parade will begin on Market Street, proceed down East Bay, and finish at Colonial Lake on Broad Street around 4 p.m. A flyover will take place at 1 p.m.

Colleton County

The Colleton County Veterans Council will hold a Veterans Day Parade ‘Service Before Self’ on Sunday at 3 p.m. in Walterboro. Community organizations can enter vehicles into the parade for a chance to win the ‘most patriotic float.’

North Charleston

The City of North Charleston will host its 20th Annual Tribute to Veterans on November 11. The ceremony will feature Retired Major General Marcia Anderson as a keynote speaker. The annual event will happen at 10 a.m. at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. Veterans who attend will receive a commemorative coin for their service. Veterans should RSVP at kpage@northcharleston.org by November 4.

Berkeley County

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will host a fishing clinic for Veterans and their families on November 12. The event will teach the basics of saltwater fishing and with certified SCDNR fishing instructors. The Veteran’s Day Saltwater Fishing Event will be in Goose Creek at the Charleston Naval Weapons Station. The event is free, but a valid military or DoD card is required to get on the base. A fishing silence is required for participants over the age of 16.

Summerville

Coastal Coffee Roasters will host its annual Veterans Day BBQ with baked goods, pulled pork, brats, and hotdogs on November 11. The event will feature a Tolling Of The Fleet by The Submarine Vets. All proceeds will go to When Life Sucks, a foundation that offers help to veterans who return from service with depression, anxiety, financial struggles, or marriage problems.

Georgetown County

The Georgetown Veterans Day Parade will be held on November 11th at 2 p.m. The parade will travel through Georgetown starting at East Bay Park.

Beaufort County

The mobile education exhibit, Wreathes Across America, will stop in Beaufort County on November 2. The truck will be stationed at the Beaufort County Administration Building. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

The Beaufort County Veterans Affairs will hold a parade on the morning of November 11. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. from the Beaufort National Cemetery.

Editor’s Note: This guide will be updated as events are announced.