Gun shots fired into an apartment injures child

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Early on Friday morning, disaster along with a few bullets struck an apartment building in North Charleston

Tonight a 10 year old child is in the hospital

The victim was hit by stray bullets fired into her window.

North Charleston investigations say gunmen fired off multiple rounds into an apartment complex.

Police believe the incident originated from a fight between residents.

According to law enforcement the victim nor her family were intended targets.

“It was so loud you. It was really scary and you can tell that there were gun shots then you heard like screaming and pounding and all this other stuff happening,” says Hannah Curver, a resident.

Following the shooting Officers stopped a vehicle driving in the parking lot of the complex.

Two men inside the car took off running.

Police detained two other men siting in the vehicle.

“It was very disturbing because we usually don’t have that kind of incident out here,” says Jack Smalls, a resident.

Police arrested 19 year old Micheal Allen Sorensen and 20 year old Kaylan Cartiar Booker.

Both are facing 11 counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm.

Investigators recovered two guns at the scene.

Ballistic testing will determined if those weapons were used in the shooting.

A bond hearing will take place at 9 am tomorrow in north Charleston