Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi to visit Lowcountry

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Katelyn Ohashi, award winning University of California at Los Angeles gymnast, is coming to the Lowcountry!

Ohashi is best known for her fun and impressive floor routine at Under Armour’s 2019 Collegiate Challenge, which earned her a “perfect 10” score.

A 🔟 isn't enough for this floor routine by @katelyn_ohashi. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pqUzl7AlUA — UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) January 13, 2019

Ohashi will visit Goose Creek on April 25 to participate in a fundraising event for Camp Rise Above, according to the Goose Creek Recreation Department.

Camp Rise Above gives children with serious illnesses, challenges, and disabilities the chance to participate in fun camp experiences.

A fundraising contest will be held leading up to Ohashi’s visit. Contest winners will be able to engage in different activities with her, according to the Goose Creek Recreation Department:

Prizes include attending a clinic, photo, autograph, and Q&A session with Ohashi.

There will also be special prizes for the top overall fundraisers.

For a full list of incentives/prizes/guidelines, click here.

To register or find out more, click here.