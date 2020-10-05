Hallmark star Trevor Donovan talks career, USS Christmas

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – From Days of Our Lives to Hallmark heartthrob, Trevor Donovan got his start in the industry after challenging himself to take acting classes during college. He attended the Art Institue of Los Angeles.

“It scared me at first, it was a challenge,” said Donovan.

Within a few years, he fell in love with the job and landed a 45-episode arc on Days of Our Lives in 2007 playing the role of Jeremy Horton.

Following Days of Our Lives, Donovan worked on a few independent films before landing a series regular role on the teen drama 90210.

Now, years later, Donovan has close to 40 acting credits, according to his IMDB page, including several episodes on abc family’s Melissa and Joey, NCIS and several other films. In 2012, he worked on his first Hallmark movie, Strawberry Summer, before becoming a key part of the Hallmark family.

“Including this one, I want to say this is my seventh,” said Donovan.

Seven Hallmark movies under his belt already, and he teased at another one in the works.

“They’re very loyal,” said Donovan. “Once you kind of get in the family, you’re a part of the family and they keep bringing you back and it’s a great group of people.”

Love on a Limb, JL Family Ranch, Love, Fall & Order, and Nostalgic Christmas are a few of his Hallmark credits and USS Christmas, which he says is his favorite hallmark film yet, will premiere this November.

“This one I’m on right now, it’s awesome. I got to climb in a real jet yesterday and I’m playing a fighter pilot I mean it’s straight out of Top Gun. It’s cool,” said Donovan.

You can watch Trevor Donovan and see the famous USS Yorktown in USS Christmas on November 28th on the Hallmark channel.