Hanahan Fire Department previously noted shortcomings at nursing home with 57 COVID-19 cases

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Heartland Health and Rehabilitation Facility in Hanahan is a COVID-19 hotspot, with 57 confirmed cases between April 3 and April 21, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

The Hanahan Fire Department recently visited the facility to evaluate health and sanitation protocols in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Conditions observed during the visit revealed the need for improvement in 5 areas.

Three points of concern were raised regarding personal protective equipment (PPE).

The first point addressed “donning and doffing” areas, which are used to put on and take off PPE. According to the report, “the areas for donning and doffing overlap and provide the possibility of cross contamination.” Recommendations included “separate entry and exit paths” as well as “an emphasis on handwashing post doffing.”

Additionally, staff was observed “improperly wearing PPE.” Training “on the need and proper wear of PPE” was recommended.

Finally, a shortage of PPE was noted. HFD advised that “although it allowable, it is not recommended to reuse gowns.” They emphasized the need to secure an adequate supply of PPE.

The other shortcomings were in staff training.

HFD said that “staff requested training with their swing shift” and HFD plans to provide and coordinate training.

Staff knowledge of the Incident Command System (ICS) is also in need of improvement. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) defines an ICS system as “a management system designed to enable effective and efficient domestic incident management by integrating a combination of facilities, equipment, personnel, procedures, and communications operating within a common organizational structure.” HFD noted that staff was not utilizing the system. To better incorporate the system, “staff will be given appropriate forms and can receive guidance on the implementation of the ICS system at the facility.”

HFD said that they are working with the facility to correct the issues.