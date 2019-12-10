Happening now: crews on site of collision between train and tractor-trailer in St. Stephens









ST. STEPHENS, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are currently working the site of a collision between a tractor-trailer and a train in St. Stephens.

News 2 has a crew on the scene.

The collision occurred shortly before 6 p.m.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) confirmed that the collision occurred at the intersection of Byrnes Drive and Highway 52.

BCSO advised that Highway 52 was down to one lane of traffic.

According to the Berkeley County Twitter page, Elm Street is closed, as well as the railroad crossing at Highway 52 and SC 27.

