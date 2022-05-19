CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lawyers representing a pedicab driver seriously injured in a DUI crash are discussing a lawsuit through a press conference Thursday

On Friday morning, a pedicab driver was hit from behind by a sedan driven by Andrew Demetre (22), in the area of Meeting and George Streets.

The Charleston Police Department charged Demetre with felony DUI and leaving the scene of a crash.

Attorneys with Anastopoulo Law Firm say the victim, Travis Odell, is in serious condition at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The law firm and family of Odell will provide an update on his condition and introduce a lawsuit concerning the incident.

Attorneys from the firm are asking the public for any information on Demetre’s whereabouts before the crash.

The press conference will happen at Charleston Courthouse Square on Broad Street at 1:30 p.m.