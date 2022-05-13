COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A candlelight vigil and balloon release will be held Friday evening honoring three women killed in a Mother’s Day deputy-involved crash.

The vigil and balloon release will be held at Colleton County High School in Walterboro, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Stephanie Dantzler (53) and her daughters, Shanice Dantzler-Williams (28) and Miranda Dantzler-Williams (22) were headed south on Highway 17 while Charleston County Deputy Emily Pelletier was traveling responding to a disabled vehicle.

While traveling on New Road, Pelletier’s cruiser collided with the family member’s vehicle just before 11 p.m.

Miranda, Shanice, and Stephanie died at the scene from injuries suffered in the crash.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Graziano spoke about the family members killed in the crash and what is believed to have caused the accident through a press conference.

“The family is heartbroken. We are heartbroken. They are devastated. We are devastated,” Graziano said.

She also mentioned that dashcam video did not capture anything related to the crash.

An investigation of the accident is being led by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Colleton County High School is located at 150 Cougar Drive.

There will also be a visitation held at Koger’s Mortuary Service starting at 3 p.m.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Walterboro Christian Center, which can be streamed here.