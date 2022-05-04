CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department will hold a boat christening in honor of a former fire chief today at the Maritime Center.

Charleston FD will name one of its boats after Chief Thomas “Tom” Carr who served as the CFD Fire Chief from 2008 to 2011. Boat 102 will be renamed the “Chief Tom Carr.”

Officials say that Carr was “instrumental in transforming the Charleston Fire Department, as well as implementing the initial mission and vision of the current Marine program.”

He became the department’s fire chief months after the Sofa Superstore fire that killed nine firefighters in 2007. He died in 2013 after battling Parkinson’s disease.

Members of CFD will be joined by city officials including Mayor John Tecklenburg, Fire Chief Dan Curia, and special guest, Anne Carr.

The christening starts at 11:30 a.m. and will be held on the dock behind the Maritime Center, located at 10 Wharf Street.

Parking will be limited on-location, however additional on-street parking may be available on Concord Street.