MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The family of Timothy Taylor will give remarks following an arrest made in the disappearance and murder of Brittanee Drexel.

Joan Taylor, Timothy’s mother, will make a public statement for the family since the arrest of Raymond Moody.

Moody was initially arrested May 4 on an initial charge of obstruction of justice.

On May 11, Georgetown County Sheriff’s deputies found remains in a wooded area and confirmed the remains were those of Brittanee Drexel on May 16.

In Drexel’s death and disappearance, Moody was charged with murder, kidnapping, and criminal sexual conduct.

In August 2016, Timothy Taylor became involved in the Drexel investigation after law enforcement was told by prison information that Taylor sexually assaulted and helped in Drexel’s murder.

Taylor was arrested sometime later on an unrelated robbery charge and arrested again in November 2017 after violating terms of bail.

He was released in 2019 and given three years of probation.

Timothy Taylor’s family will discuss their years-long battle against false accusations made about him, the case’s impact on their lives, and recent developments since the Moody’s arrest.

The press conference starts at 11 a.m. and will be held at The Masonic Lodge, located at 814 South Santee Road.