WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A memorial service will be held Monday honoring a mother and her two daughters whose lives were claimed in a crash involving a Charleston County deputy last year.

Stephanie Dantzler (53) and her two daughters Shanice Dantzler-Williams (28) and Miranda Dantzler-Williams (22) were driving on Highway 17 on Mother’s Day when their car was struck by Charleston County deputy Emily Pelletier who was responding to a call.

All three women died at the scene and Pelletier was placed on administrative leave.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol conducted an investigation that revealed Pelletier was traveling 73 miles per hour when she ran a stop sign on New Road before hitting the vehicle carrying the Dantzler-Williams family.

Miranda had just received her Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Clafin University on May 7, while Shanice received a Master’s degree in accounting and worked as an account manager for the Colleton County Finance Department.

A memorial service will be held at St. Paul Cemetery on May 8 at 11 a.m.

St. Paul Cemetery is located at 7897 Ritter Road in Walterboro.