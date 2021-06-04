‘He knows, he’s watching’: Officials hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Davis-Bailey Park

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents and community leaders are sharing their excitement for a new park named after two longtime councilmembers in St. George.

Family members joined town leaders for a special ribbon-cutting ceremonly on Friday to celebrate the milestone moment.

“It’s a great day in Dorchester County, a vision, a dream, has now become a reality, said Dr. Joyce Davis, wife of late Councilman Willie R. Davis, whom the park shares a name.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony honored two community leaders who have made a significant impact in the community.

“This was a dream that we had about 25 years ago,” said councilman George Bailey. “He knows, he’s watching,” said Bailey of his fellow councilman.

Davis’ widow, Dr. Joyce Davis, described her late husband as a gentle giant who had represented the county since 1991.

“He was a very loving, caring and kind person and every day that he woke up, it was to work for someone else,” said Dr. Davis.

His work helped build a legacy that lives on now at Davis-Bailey Park.

“They went to the drawing board, then they had to go back again and regroup, but he never stopped, and he encouraged them not to give up, cause we going to make this work,” said Dr. Davis.

The first regional park in the area includes, an event pavilion, splash fountain, playground, multipurpose filed, two youth baseball fields, two full basketball courts, and a paved walking trail.

“This is our park; this is our park for years to come,” said Dr. Davis.

Now a historical figure to the community, Joyce is hoping the legacy of her late husband lives on.

“So, I’m going to leave you with a quote that he lived by. Good, better, best. Never let it rest, until your better is good and it becomes your best,” said Dr. Davis.

The grand opening event will be held Saturday, June 5th.