Healthcare Heroes Concert to support the Summerville Medical Center

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Throughout the pandemic there has been many showing their support for hospital systems across the nation, and even here in the Lowcountry. On Thursday at the Summerville Medical Center, yet another display was had with the help of the Summerville Community Orchestra.

Alec Grabowski, the COO of Summerville Medical Center, said having the orchestra in the hospital was a treat for their patients, staff, and visitors.

So this is really helping kind of boosting morale of our staff—you know hearing this beautiful music right around lunch time today. Being able to have a snack, walk by as they go to our cafeteria for food. It’s a great opportunity to just let loose a bit, relax, and take in some great beautiful music. Alec Grabowski, COO Summerville Medical Center

Being a morale boost is what the Summerville Orchestra’s Conductor, Wojciech Milewski, said the group was hoping for. It was also a way to remind the public that the arts will always be there for anyone in their times of need.

That’s kind of the beautiful thing about the arts is that we bring people together. And that we, no matter what is going on in the world—we can bring people together and there’s a positive message there. So I think it’s even more important for people to remember that we are here and we are not going anywhere. We may not be able to perform as a full orchestra just yet—I mean obviously things are still weird but we can still be here. Wojciech Milewski, Summerville Orchestra

Both the hospital system as well as the orchestra agreed that after Thursday’s performance, they will be back in the hospital for another show sometime soon.