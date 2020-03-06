Heavy rain causes significant flooding in Charleston, Lowcountry areas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A soggy day around the Lowcountry led to several streets and businesses having to close.

Heavy rains caused several Downtown Charleston Streets to close because of significant flooding including portions of King, Calhoun and the Crosstown causing delays and headaches for some.

“A couple of folks down on the street got stuck in cars and we we’re trying to help out in anyway we could,” says Brian Walter, a bystander who was helping push cars out of the flood waters.

Street closures because of flooding took place all across the City, beginning in the early afternoon lasting through the evening hours. Some areas of Downtown Charleston saw more standing water over roads than others.

“I can say it’s really rough over on President Street, a lot of that neighborhood is flooding really badly right now,” says Walter.

The heavy flooding also forced Lowcountry businesses to close their doors early including Charleston County Libraries in West Ashley and Edisto Island. Dorchester Paws in Summerville experienced significant flooding for the second time in the last month forcing workers to take action to protect it’s animals.

“This morning a lot of our kennels techs and staff noticed that our drains were backing up and they had to actually start taking buckets and scooping out the water to avoid the kennels from getting wet inside,” says Maddie Moore with Dorchester Paws.

Moore, the Director of Marketing and Development for the shelter says the heavy rainfall over on Wednesday and Thursday left standing water pooled around the shelter preventing the dogs from leaving their kennels.

“Our dogs are getting a little anxious being trapped inside their kennels because they obviously can’t go out for a walk due to all the standing water,” says Moore.

Moore says the shelter is currently in the process of building a new location in hopes of escaping the reoccurring flooding problem and to also provide better care for the animals.

It’s important to note it you happen to see standing water on streets or even barricades blocking a road, it’s best to turn around and not attempt to drive through standing water.