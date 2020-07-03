Heavy traffic expected July 4th weekend

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting over 400 traffic fatalities this year. 150 are due to speeding.

The three main causes of traffic accidents are driving too fast for conditions, failure to yield the right of way, and driving under the influence.

Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell says the highway patrol does see an increase in drinking and driving during a holiday.

“The possible consequences for driving under the influence are possible jail time, a fine, court, attorney fees, and you can possibly have your vehicle towed,” said Tidwell.

Corporal Tidwell says if you see a car driving aggressively to dial star 47 to alert the highway patrol.

“If you’re involved in a collision and there are no injuries the law allows you to move those vehicles out of the roadway if possible. The longer those vehicles stay blocking the roadway the higher there is a chance of a second collision.”

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has a mobile app called 511 that you can download to check traffic on various highways and roadways.