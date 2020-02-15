Help women in need at The Undergarment Society’s ‘Mardi Bras’ fundraiser

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Undergarment Society is continuing its work to help provide women in need with a pair of new undergarments.

The organization is putting on their fundraiser “Mardi Bras’ — on Sunday, February 23rd from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature a brunch at Society Hall that will include live music, a silent auction, endless bloody marys and mimosas, as well as delicious eats, and a fortune-teller.

The Undergarment Society works to provide fresh undergarments to women living in transitional housing as a result of domestic violence, homelessness, or other unsafe conditions.

This year, the organization hit its 10,000 item benchmark for items donated and are on a mission to keep that number growing.

