Evacuations underway; Hurricane Warning now in effect for portions of the Lowcountry
LIVE TRACK: Dorian now a Category 2 hurricane, warnings issued for SC coast

Here is a list of shelters open around the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Impacts from Hurricane Dorian are expected to arrive to the Lowcountry today.

There is a list of emergency shelters open if you need to go to one. Some are pet-friendly, some are not. Keep in mind you will also need to take things with you so that you are comfortable.

  1. WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY REC
  2. DUBOSE MIDDLE SCHOOL – PET-FRIENDLY
  3. CONWAY HIGH SCHOOL
  4. LORIS HIGH SCHOOL
  5. OCEAN BAY MIDDLE SCHOOL
  6. RIDGELAND HIGH JUNIOR ELEMENTARY COMPLEX
  7. CHARLESTON COUNTY COASTAL PRE-RELEASE CENTER – PET FRIENDLY
  8. PLEASANT HILL ELEMENTARY
  9. STALL HIGH SCHOOL
  10. ZUCKER MIDDLE SCHOOL
  11. NORTH MYRTLE BEACH HIGH SCHOOL
  12. AYNOR MIDDLE SCHOOL
  13. MILITARY MAGNET
  14. VOORHEES COLLEGE LEONARD E. DAWSON HEALTH & HUMANS RESOURCE CENTER
  15. COLLETON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL – PET FRIENDLY.

Click here to navigate more information about emergency shelters in the area.

Some shelters may ask that you show one or two forms of ID. You are also encouraged to take food, water, medication, and anything else you will need.

