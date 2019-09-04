Here is a list of shelters open around the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Impacts from Hurricane Dorian are expected to arrive to the Lowcountry today.

There is a list of emergency shelters open if you need to go to one. Some are pet-friendly, some are not. Keep in mind you will also need to take things with you so that you are comfortable.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY REC DUBOSE MIDDLE SCHOOL – PET-FRIENDLY CONWAY HIGH SCHOOL LORIS HIGH SCHOOL OCEAN BAY MIDDLE SCHOOL RIDGELAND HIGH JUNIOR ELEMENTARY COMPLEX CHARLESTON COUNTY COASTAL PRE-RELEASE CENTER – PET FRIENDLY PLEASANT HILL ELEMENTARY STALL HIGH SCHOOL ZUCKER MIDDLE SCHOOL NORTH MYRTLE BEACH HIGH SCHOOL AYNOR MIDDLE SCHOOL MILITARY MAGNET VOORHEES COLLEGE LEONARD E. DAWSON HEALTH & HUMANS RESOURCE CENTER COLLETON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL – PET FRIENDLY.

Click here to navigate more information about emergency shelters in the area.

Some shelters may ask that you show one or two forms of ID. You are also encouraged to take food, water, medication, and anything else you will need.