SULLIVANS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – After more than 20 years on display, Fort Sumter’s historic Civil War-era flag collection will be removed for conservation this month.

Fort Sumter’s Civil War-era flag collection consists of the Palmetto Guard, United States 33-star garrison, and United States 33-star storm flags.

According to the National Park Service, the Palmetto Guard flag was the first Confederate flag to fly over Fort Sumter after the departure of the United States Army on April 14, 1861.

The United States 33-star garrison flag flew over Fort Sumter until April 11, 1861. It was replaced by the smaller United States storm flag, which flew over the fort during a 34-hour bombardment from Confederate artillery – an event that gave rise to the American Civil War.

The flag collection has been on display at Fort Sumter for more than 20 years.

While the flags underwent conservation prior to their display, National Park Service officials say the historic flags must be retired for preservation.

“The exhibition of textile artifacts like flags must limit humidity fluctuations and prevent long-term irreversible light damage that makes them progressively more fragile,” Fort Sumter officials said.

The flags will be removed from public display indefinitely on September 19 to be preserved in a dark, cool, and dry environment.

Officials say the removal will take two days. The Fort Sumter Museum will be closed during this time.