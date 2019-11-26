Holiday travelers take to the airport, roads as Thanksgiving approaches

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – As we approach Thanksgiving this week, more and more people are traveling to be with family.

Airport officials at the Charleston International Airport say they began to see an increase in passengers on Monday and anticipate things to get busier as we go through the rest of Tuesday. Those officials also say that Wednesday is expected to be the busiest out-going travel day here at the airport.

Spencer Pryor, Deputy Director and Chief Communications Officer at the airport recommends arriving at the airport earlier than normal.

“Give themselves some extra time to arrive here at the airport, traditionally it’s two hours for domestic flights but we’re asking folks to tack on about 30 minutes.” Spencer Pryor, Deputy Director and Chief Communications Officer, Charleston International Airport

Pryor says passengers can save time when going through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) lines by checking TSA’s website ahead of time to know what can and can’t be brought through security.

Pryor says the airport just found out from TSA that passengers are allowed to carry a frozen turkey on board with them.

“The safety of everyone that’s traveling as well as making sure you are giving yourself enough time is important,” says Pryor.

Sunday is expected to be the busiest day of returning passengers to the Charleston airport. The number of passengers traveling through the airport is expected to either be the same as last year’s 100,000 passengers or be higher.