Hollywood man with dementia missing

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man who suffers dementia.

Harding Richards is 76-years-old and from Hollywood.

Deputies say he is 5’06”, 165 lbs with grey hair. He went missing from Cushing Rd in Hollywood, SC.

Richards was last seen in Petersfield Thursday night at 11 p.m. wearing a striped shirt and brown pants.

Deputies say Richards suffers from dementia.

Call dispatch at 843-743-7200 if you see him. Deputies, K9s and the Sheriff’s Office helicopter are actively searching for him. No foul play is suspected at this time.