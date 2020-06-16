Holy City Magic still unable to open per state guidelines

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As a fairly new business in downtown Charleston, Holy City Magic told News 2 that times have recently been tough. Having just opened in August, Howard Capps, the Owner of Holy City Magic, said that shutting down from the coronavirus has been a waiting game.

We’ve re-arranged seat probably 10 different times, we have cleaning supplies here, this place is the cleanest it’s probably ever been. We’ve just been waiting, we’ve been working on new material, we’ve been using the stage to practice, it’s just been a big waiting game for us. Howard Capps, Owner of Holy City Magic

While they’ve been working on contactless close up magic for when they are able to re-open, Capps said it’s hard to see the other businesses down the street filled. As of now, the business remains without a date to look forward to.

We look around and see that bars are open and with live entertainment—there’s concerts. Uhm restaurants are packed, bars are packed, I mean the same service as people down the street yet we can’t open. Howard Capps, Owner of Holy City Magic

Capps added that he asked the state for clarification and even tried to appeal their decision. The SC Department of Commerce told us in part, “It is not an exemption/exception process; rather, it is a clarification of business designation – designed to provide guidance to businesses based on the current executive orders.”

They went on note that, “At this time, per executive order, theaters, auditoriums and performing arts centers are still designated as non-essential and not able to re-open.”

We’re just asking for the same opportunity that everybody else—all the other businesses in town are getting. We just want fairness. Howard Capps, Owner of Holy City Magic

Capps said that when the state says that they are allowed to reopen, they will do so in a slow and easing-in manner as they want to do things the ‘right way’.

To stay connected with Cait Przetak, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.