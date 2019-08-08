Hootie & The Blowfish announce big surprise to fans

Mt. Pleasant, SC (WCBD) – Hootie and The Blowfish made a big announcement on Twitter this week.

New music will be released this week. The post went up on Wednesday. Music is set to be released Thursday.

It is called Rollin’.

Hootie & The Blowfish@HootieTweets· 12hWe haven’t said this in 14 years… New music. Tomorrow.

It has been 14 years since the South Carolina band released music.

A post on the band’s Instagram account says a new album, called Imperfect Circle, will be available everywhere November first.

Hootie & the Blowfish formed in Columbia in 1986. They are currently on tour.