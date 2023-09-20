CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a house fire that injured one early Wednesday morning near Highway 17.

According to Deputy Chief Michael Bowers, crews with Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District (AMFD) responded to a fire on Sam Edwards around 4:00 a.m.

Fire officials arrived to find flames through the roof of the home and the homeowner inside.

Photo: AMFD











One person was transported to a local hospital with injuries.

Two lanes along N Highway 17 near Sam Edwards were closed until 6:30 a.m.