How to donate medical supplies to local hospitals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow, so too does the need for medical supplies. We are actively compiling a list of what hospitals need, and how to get it to them. We will continue updating this article as the situation evolves.
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) like masks, gloves, and goggles are in short supply nationwide.
To help offset the deficit, local hospitals are asking for donations of the following critical supplies:
- N95 masks
- Surgical masks
- Protective eyewear
- Face guards and shields
- Sterile gloves
- Hand sanitizer
- Industrial cleaning wipes
- Thermometers (all kinds)
- Toilet paper
- Hydroxychloroquine
- Azithromycin
- Ethanol
- 200 proof USP-grade alcohol
MUSC drop off location and procedure:
- 4295 Arco Lane, Charleston SC, 29418
- Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Notes:
- MUSC employees can drop off donations on the 8th floor of the Main Hospital extension.
- Certain types of supplies must be verified as sterile/authentic.
- Healthcare workers at MUSC are not currently using hand sewn masks, but they are still accepting donations.
- To donate money, visit the MUSC giving website, or call (843) 792-2678.
- To speak with someone about your donation, contact simonj@musc.edu
Trident Health drop off procedure:
- Prior to making a donation, please contact renee.finley@HCAhealthcare.com
- Drop off time and place will be coordinated on a case by case basis
- Notes:
- Items must be sealed and in original packaging.
- Trident is currently not accepting homemade masks.