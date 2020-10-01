Hundreds of lives lost and billions of dollars lost due to kitchen fires each year

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There is an estimated 500 kitchen fires that take place daily in the United States.

The high number of kitchen fires have led to more than 500 deaths over the past five years and $1 billion in damage, so we looked into what you can do to prevent them.

Fire officials say if you have a fire extinguisher in your home, it is important to be sure it is the proper one.

“ABC, the type of fire extinguisher it’s rated by the UL, underwriters laboratories. Can you carry it? Does it have those five letters? And where is it?” said Captain Lee Levesque of Bluffton Fire Department. “That’s the key. Put it in your home, in your kitchen and an exit closest to the exterior of your home and furthest away from your stove.”

Firefighters also say to make sure you have working smoke alarms and if there happens to be a fire, call 911 and let the professionals put it out so you can get out safely.