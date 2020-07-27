Hundreds of teachers take part in Columbia motor march; hope for changes to Governor’s school reopening plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Teachers across the state are making their voices heard saying they don’t want to return to the classroom until it is safe to do so.

Today, SC for Ed, a teacher advocacy group, held a motor march in Columbia in protest of the governor’s reopening plan.

At least two hundred cars took part in the march, some with more than one teacher inside.

“We feel very strongly that while the vast majority of our counties are in a high risk zone, we need to be virtual until safe,” said Nicole Walker of SC for Ed.

The motorcade circled around the state capital, horns blaring, with signs, passing by both the Governor’s Mansion and the State House hoping to garner the attention of our state leaders.

“I would like to be in classroom with my students as well,” said Walker, who has been an educator for over twenty years. “Can’t do that until its safe.”

“I agree with staying safe and keeping everybody from the spread,” said participant and second grade teacher Betsy Kinley.

Earlier this month, Governor McMaster said that parents will have a choice of virtual or in person in struction for their kids but that teachers will be in the classroom.

“I think if parents have a choice to let them either go face to face or virtual, then to find out what teachers want to do,” said Kinley, explaining that some teachers have underlying health conditions or care for an elderly parent.

Walker says one child or teacher suffering from COVID-19 is too many.

“While some people like to talk about percentages of loss, it is not acceptable for us to lose a single student or teacher,” she said.

The group is pushing people to use #VirtualUntilSafe on social media and share their stories.

Monday’s motor march is just the beginning of SC for Ed’s #VirtualUntilSafe Action Week.