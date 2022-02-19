Hundreds take part in IOP Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C (WCBD) – Lots of people gathered at Isle of Palms to take a dip in some cold water for the 2022 Polar Plunge.

The Polar Plunge at IOP returned this year as an in-person event with many people ready to take a little dip for a good cause.

“All of the money that we raised here today is going to go directly towards our Special Olympics athletes here in South Carolina,” said Don Calabrese, Mount Pleasant Police Public Information Officer.

Calabrese added that the Polar Plunge is an event that authorities partake in through the Law Enforcement Torch Run with police officers coming together to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics.

“It means a lot, it’s really cool that everybody can come together, and to be able to give back to people that need it.”

Just about $30,000 was raised, Calabrese said. He also noted that since 2015, the Polar Plunge raised over $200,000.

“We have such a great relationship with the Special Olympics, we do events throughout the year, this is certainly our biggest and most exciting one.”

The event, held at The Windjammer, was attended by athletes and community members.

“If someone didn’t hear about the Special Olympics before and maybe they’re here for the first time, it just opens up their minds for awareness that they didn’t have before – it makes a difference for sure.”

Along with the plunge, the event also featured a costume contest followed by a brief award ceremony.

“It’s just a great way to let the athletes know that we got their back,” says another attendee of the plunge.

He added that everyone’s so optimistic, so friendly, and a joy to be around.

News 2’s Forrest Tucker said that the tide was a lot higher than he expected, and he had to run in a little bit more and “kinda just dove backward.”

“It was a nice event, it was a good time.”