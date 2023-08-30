MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Idalia is expected to impact the Lowcountry with heavy rain, flooding, gusty winds, and a risk of isolated tornadoes late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Municipalities ask residents not to set garbage cans out if collection is postponed. Securing cans closer to buildings will help reduce storm damage, missing cans, and injuries.

News 2 will continue to update this list.

City of Charleston

Garbage and trash collection will proceed as scheduled on Wednesday. Crews will monitor conditions and make any adjustments, as needed.

City of Goose Creek

Residential trash will be picked up on Wednesday as usual. There will be no trash pickup on Thursday, and Thursday’s trash routes will be picked up Friday. Town officials ask the public not to leave trash containers out on Thursday.

City of Hanahan

The Public Works Department says they will halt all trash pickup operations on Wednesday if necessary. Any garbage that is not collected on Wednesday will be picked up on Friday.

City of Isle of Palms

Garbage will not be collected on Thursday. Normal garbage collection services will resume on Friday.

Town of Moncks Corner

Thursday’s trash pickup for Foxbank residents will be moved to Friday.

Town of Summerville

Carolina Waste will proceed with regular household garbage pick-up on Wednesday at the usual times. Potential delays for Thursday have not been announced.

Williamsburg County

All Recycling Sites will operate on a normal schedule on Wednesday and close on Thursday.

All offices and recycling sites will resume normal business hours on Friday.