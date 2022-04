BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Construction on the Jedburg Road Interchange Project will impact traffic on I-26 starting Sunday evening.

Lanes at Exit 194 near Jedburg Road will close from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. May 1 through May 5, according to Banks Construction.

Additional roadwork will continue during daytime hours through May 6.

Motorists are advised to use caution in the area and monitor traffic patterns.