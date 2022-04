NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Tuesday morning crash is causing a traffic jam for motorists on I-26.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. on the I-26 eastbound near mile marker 216.

This is the Cosgrove Avenue interchange.

The crash prompted a closure of the left lane, causing a slowdown.

SCDOT traffic cameras show crews on scene.

No injuries have been reported.