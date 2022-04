MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Monday morning crash is blocking two lanes on I-526 eastbound on the Don Holt Bridge.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before 7 a.m., one mile east of exit 20.

This is just after the Virginia Avenue exit.

The far left and center lanes are both shut down while crews work the incident., SCDOT cameras show.

North Charleston Police says that there are also nails on the road.

No injuries have been reported.