Increase in fuel prices and decrease in fuel supply, worries local marina owners in the heart of boating season

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Warmer weather brings more boaters out in the water, but marina owners in the lowcountry are worried about a shortage in gas.

“Just crossing our fingers that we will get fuel by the end of the week and gently use the remaining thousand of gallons of gas I have in the tank,” says Shane Marler, Dockmaster at Shem Creek Marina.

As gas is becoming more limited, more tenants have been calling marinas to get fuel in their boats.

“People calling and freaking out, needing gas right this second,” says Frank Price, Assistant Manager at Ripley Light Marina.

Marina owners say with more than 200 boats docked and customers filling up at their marina, they fear with the low amounts they wont have enough to fill boats.

“There are sport fishing boats that have to fill up so they can go out on the charters and off shore fish,” Marler says.

Owners say they expect more fuel to come in by Friday, but fear time may run out on getting thousands of gallons of gas they need to fuel boats throughout the weekend.

“If we run out and we cant get the fuel on time and it’s not looking like we are getting any, we will shut it off to outside customers,” says Price.

Limiting the amount of gallons of gas purchased is how owners say they are preparing.

“We probably will limit or not allow full tank fill ups of hundred or 200 gallons of gas because next thing you know we are out of fuel,” Marler says.

