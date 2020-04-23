Insurance and severe weather: What you need to know

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – In the case of severe weather and protecting your assets, obtaining home or renters insurance is the first step. However, it can be hard to understand what coverage you need and if you already have it.

Adam Cantrell, a local State Farm Agent, said insurance can be confusing.

Insurance can be almost like a foreign language sometimes with all the specific definitions and the way things are written. Adam Cantrell, State Farm Agent

When it comes to natural disasters, there are really only two policies—at least with State Farm, that you’ll need: the first, covering all storms including hurricanes.

There’s one standard deductible that covers fire, tornado, wind, and hail, tropical storm—all of those losses. Then a separate deducible that cover NOAA named hurricanes. Adam Cantrell, State Farm Agent

The second is flood insurance. Unlike the Weather and Catastrophe Policy, which will start coverage directly after a payment, flood insurance takes 30 days to process through FEMA—meaning you’ll need this in advance.

Cantrell going on to note if you received damage from a prior storm, you will need to file that damage in a separate claim from any new damage that occurs in a different storm. He added, if you start a policy now, prior damages before your policy date will not be covered.

If you didn’t have coverage and then you had damage and then you started the insurance policy, the insurance carriers aren’t going to cover any prior damage or any pre-existing damage either when it comes to that. Adam Cantrell, State Farm Agent

While many get insurance hoping to never have to use it, Cantrell said it helps to keep you at ease.

It’s that peace of mind knowing that if storms happen and there is something big coming, you know at least that your house is protected. If something bad happens we’re going to put you up somewhere and you’re going to be taken care of. Adam Cantrell, State Farm Agent

Cantrell noted no matter who your provider is, you should make a yearly call to review your coverage to ensure you’re fully protected.

