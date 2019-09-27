Investigation into the 11-year-old boy driving 200 miles continues; Mother’s 9-1-1 call

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The investigation into the 11-year old boy who drove himself from Simpsonville to Charleston continues as the mother’s 9-1-1 call reveals more information.

The night that her son went missing, she claims that they went to be around 10 PM. “I just happened to get up and notice the light in his room was on and he wasn’t there.” she tells the operator.

“I couldn’t find him and noticed the car was missing…then my husband noticed his key was missing,” she recalls.

She says that her family had been searching for over an hour when they decided to ask for help. The operator asks, “Do you have any idea where he might be or where he went?” She answers that they had no clue.

Later on in the conversation she mentions that they thought that he may have tried to drive towards his school since he bikes there often, but had no luck.

Here is the incident report from the Simpsonville Police Department:

Around 12:30 AM the boy was found at the wheel of the car near Rutledge Avenue by Officer Christopher Braun from the Charleston Police Department. Luckily, he wasn’t harmed and didn’t try to run from the officer.

The 11-year-old told Officer Braun that he was driving to Charleston to meet an unknown male that he had met on Snapchat. The boy’s father and brother came and picked him and the car up soon after.

The case is shedding light on the dangers of social media; especially in younger children. Chief Luther Reynolds of the Charleston Police Department says that parents must be overprotective when it comes to the internet.

“There’s people that troll regularly-predators, pedophiles, and all kinds of groups of people that if given the opportunity they’re going to victimize people,” says Reynolds.

Both Charleston Police Department and Simpsonville Police Department are looking into the person that the 11-year-old boy was trying to meet.

The investigation is on-going at this time; updates will follow as soon as we know more.