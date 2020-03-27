IOP City Council calls upon Gov. McMaster to issue statewide stay at home order

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms City Council held an emergency meeting on Friday night.

During the meeting, they unanimously passed a motion for a Resolution to Governor McMaster urging him to issue a mandatory statewide stay at home order until April 30 to stop the spread of COVID-19.

One council member noted “a policy of business as usual is a recipe for disaster for public health in this pandemic situation.”

The purpose of the Resolution is to emphasize the severity of the public health crisis, and recommend uniformity in the state’s response.

According to one council member, there are 21 cases of COVID-19 in Mount Pleasant, and five on Sullivan’s Island.