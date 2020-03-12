IOP evaluating impacts of short-term renters

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Planning Commission is working to manage the impact of short-term rentals (three months or less) on resident quality of life.

At a meeting on Wednesday, the Commission discussed issues like congestion, limited parking, and noise- all things that tend to increase when renters visit the island.

Officials are exploring ways to combat the issues, such as reducing the number of cars parked on Palm Blvd to reduce congestion and limiting the number of people allowed to stay in a rental, which could reduce noise.

The Commission did not come to any firm decisions tonight, but the topic will be brought up at the City Council meeting on March 24th.