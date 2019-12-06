IOP officials report on structure fire in Wild Dunes

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Isle of Palms has released a statement regarding a structure fire in Wild Dunes on Thursday evening.

The fire occurred at the Harbor Course maintenance workshop, according to City Administrator, Desirée Fragoso.

The Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, and Mount Pleasant Fire Departments all responded to the scene.

They were assisted by the Isle of Palms Police Department.

One fire fighter was injured and was transported by Charleston County Emergency Medical Services to a hospital.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Wild Dunes has also released a statement:

“Wild Dunes Resort’s top priority is the safety of our team members and guests. We are incredibly grateful to the first responders on the scene and are working closely with all involved parties to investigate the cause of the incident,” said managing director, Frank Fredricks. “Additionally, during this time, Wild Dunes’ Harbor Course and facilities will remain open.”

