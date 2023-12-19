ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD)- The effectiveness of the renourishment project on the Isle of Palms is starting to come into question, after a lot of the efforts were reversed following the coastal storm over the weekend.

In October, IOP city council approved 1.2 million dollars to help with erosion and beach recovery.

“This is an ongoing, cyclical issue at the Breach Inlet we’ve had go on for decades,” IOP city councilmember, Blair Hahn said.

So far over 45,000 yards of sand have been scraped, about 10,000 yards were trucked in and 800 sandbags have been installed.

However, after the storm on Sunday, the restoration project had a major setback.

Now some are concerned about the effectiveness.

Julie Waltman who works on the island says she’s watched this project unfold and she has a lot of questions.

“There’s only so far they can go, and then how does that change the course of the channel with the water coming through,” Waltman said.

A former homer owner on the Isle of Palms I spoke with, Heather Nigbor, claims the project is a waste of money.

Nigbor said, “I do not think that the beach needs to be nourished. I think that the oceanfront homes from breach to fifth or so should be purchased like they were in Rodanthe, North Carolina and torn down and removed. I believe that the sand dunes need to be reestablished.”

“The intent was not to stop everything that’s going on, it was to slow the process,” Hahn said.

IOP city council members say this current renourishment project is a temporary fix, and they’re looking ahead to the extended renourishment project set to start next year.

Hahn said, “At that point we will be moving hundreds of thousands of yards of sand onto the beach and yes that will help.”

Council says they’re hoping to begin in early 2024.