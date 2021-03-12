It’s been 1 year since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic…now what?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It’s been 365 days from the very start of the COVID-19 Pandemic. After a year filled with triumph and heartbreak, leaders are laying out the plan to finally beat the Coronavirus.

Right now, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control, about 8,700 South Carolinians have died from COVID-19 since last march.

During President Joe Biden’s address to the nation on Thursday, he pulled out a card that he says he keeps in his coat pocket with the amount of people who have passed away in the United States from Coronavirus.

“527,726,” he reads, “that’s more deaths than World War I, World War II, the Vietnam War and 9-11 combined.”

At the same time, medical experts have been working tirelessly to care for people suffering from COVID-19, and develop life-saving vaccinations to be administered to millions.

DHEC’s latest count shows over 800,000 vaccinations in total administered in South Carolina. However, for the United States, over 95 millions doses have gone into the arms of Americans.

President Biden has made one of his goals to administer 100 million doses by his first 100 days in office; he fully expects to surpass that goal.

The president also talked about how he is hopeful that the country can move on from the pandemic by July 4th, 2021. He says this is the country’s way of declaring our independence from COVID-19.

“If we do our part, if we do this together, by July 4th, there’s a good chance you and your families and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or neighborhood and have a cookout and a barbeque,” says President Biden.

While the road may seem long, doctors are urging everyone to stay patient and get vaccinated when possible. In the meantime, socially distancing, mask wearing and good hygiene are still expected.

President Biden says he truly believes Americans can unify and move past the pandemic, however, he has noted that guidelines may have to be put back into place “if we don’t stay vigilant and the conditions change.”