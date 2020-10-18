Jaime Harrison holds drive-in rally in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, Jaime Harrison, held a drive-in rally Saturday at The Bend in North Charleston.

Supporters stayed in their vehicles while listening to Harrison, and other politicians, discuss how he wants to help South Carolina if elected to the senate in November.

Harrison spoke about issues in rural areas including broadband and healthcare as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Tonight here in the Lowcountry, there will be kids who can’t get on the internet,” said Harrison. “Tonight here in the Lowcountry, there will be parents who don’t know what they will be able to feed their kids for dinner. Those folks need a senator who will fight for them.”

Senator Lindsey Graham, who has held the senate seat since first elected in 2002, was another topic during Harrison’s speech on Saturday. Harrison claimed that Senator Graham’s focus is not on the people of South Carolina.

“The only thing that Lindsey Graham cares about is Lindsey Graham. The folks here in South Carolina need a new leader,” said Harrison.

The main message from Harrison at the rally was that South Carolinians need to have hope in an uncertain time. He says many people across the nation and state have lost hope.

“My friends. It is incumbent upon each and every one of us to fight to give those people hope back again,” said Harrison.

Congressmen Jim Clyburn and Joe Cunningham, along with other local politicians, spoke ahead of Harrison and encouraged the crowd to vote if they want to see changes in South Carolina.