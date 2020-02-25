Jersey Mike’s gives back to MUSC Children’s Hospital for “Month of Giving”

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – MUSC Children’s Hospital and 13 Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurants in the Charleston area will be working together.

They’re joining forces for the 10th Annual Month of Giving campaign to fund local charities.

During the month of March, customers can make a donation to MUSC Children’s Hospital at any of the participating Jersey Mike’s locations.

The culmination of the campaign will include Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” where local Jersey Mike’s restaurant will give 100% of the day’s sales, not just profit, to MUSC Children’s Hospital.

“This March, we celebrate our 10th Annual Month of Giving, an idea inspired by one of our local franchise owners…Since then, we have raised more than $31 million with the support of our generous local owners, crew members and customers. This March, I invite you to come in and celebrate this milestone with us, and make a difference in your community.” Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO

Last year’s Month of Giving campaign raised more than $7.3 million for 200 local charities nationwide.

The “Day of Giving” will happen on Wednesday, March 25.