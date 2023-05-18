CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band concert scheduled for Saturday has been rescheduled.

According to the musician’s Facebook page, the decision to reschedule comes after he stated the need to address medical issues.

“I had a sudden change in plans this week that affected us all…I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention…Thank you for your prayers and thoughts.”

The musician said when he recovers, a new date will be announced for him to perform in Charleston.

Any tickets previously purchased will be honored for the new concert date.

Ticket purchasers will receive an email with more information.