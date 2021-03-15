Joint Base Charleston celebrates Women’s History Month with all-female flight

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An all-female flight crew out of Joint Base Charleston’s 437 Airlift Wing conducted a C-17 flight Monday to celebrate Women’s History Month.



Via JBC

Aboard LION 61, the group “[showcased] the capabilities of the C-17 to 40 additional female team members of Joint Base Charleston.”

Joint Base Charleston has been celebrating women in the military all month, highlighting the contributions of women at Joint Base Charleston and beyond.

Via 437 Airlift Wing

Last week, Joint Base Charleston showcased Major Haley Rickert and Captain Alisha Stroble, two pregnant pilots in the 16th Airlift Squadron. The women had just completed a local training mission. Joint Base Charleston commended them for “still [finding] a way to teach, train, and execute the mission, both in the C-17 and in the office.”