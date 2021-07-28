Joint Base Charleston reinstates indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccination status

A crew chief assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing prepares a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th AW for a flyover of local medical facilities as a part of OPERATION: AMERICA STRONG, May 15, 2020, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. U.S. Air Force OPERATION: AMERICA STRONG is being held to salute those at the forefront of the COVID-19 response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Duncan C. Bevan)

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston on Wednesday announced that indoor mask mandates are being reinstated, effective immediately, “on Joint Base Charleston and other facilities owned, leased, or otherwise controlled by the Department of Defense (DoD).”

All service members, federal employees, contractors, and visitors are required to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Fully vaccinated people on base “may choose not to wear a mask while outdoors.”

Those who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear masks outdoors and physically distance.

Joint Base Charleston said that the updated requirements “are based on community transmission as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”