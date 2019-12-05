Joint Base Charleston will honor Col Mark McCullough with 21 gun salute

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston is advising residents of a 21 gun salute taking place on Sunday, December 8.

According to a press release, members of the 1189th Transportation Battalion will honor Col Mark McCullough with the salute during his memorial service, which is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.

The service and salute will take place at the All Saints Chapel on the Naval Weapons Station.

Joint Base Charleston is asking residents in the area not to call local police if they hear the salute.

Instead, residents can call (843) 709-6311 to “confirm authorized activities”, according to the press release.

For further information regarding the exercise, the Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs Office can be contacted at (843) 963-5608.