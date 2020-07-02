July 4th warnings for pandemic and travel safety

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A warning this morning to keep your Fourth of July gatherings small this year and to be cautious doing any traveling.

Doctors suggest not having more than ten people, whether you are inside or outside. They say to celebrate with friends and family you have already been spending time with.

If you are with anyone else, experts say to practice social distancing guidelines and wear a mask when possible.

“Now is not quite the time to throw all those to the wind and we regress, definitely want to keep that message out there and I think for this weekend the message in my opinion is keep the gatherings small,” said Dr. James Ireland of Community Physician.

Dr. Ireland points to people using the same restroom, sink, and possibly utensils as reasons to keep gatherings small.

Also, another reminder from the Highway Patrol is to drive responsibly this Fourth of July weekend. Troopers say there are four important safety measures to keep in mind while driving.

The first, is to obey speed laws. The second, is not to drive distracted.

“Always always always wear your seat belt,” said Trooper Joe Hovis of the SC Highway Patrol. “If you have your seat belt on you have an 88% chance of surviving any type of crash no matter how violet it it. And last but certainly not least, never get into a car while you’re impaired.”

Trooper Hovis reminds you to use resources like Uber and Lyft, to get home safely this weekend.