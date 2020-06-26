Kentucky Derby allowing spectators to be in attendance

Fans will be allowed to be in attendance at the 2020 Kentuck Derby in September, with precautions being made due to pandemic.

The attendance limit is likely to only allow 50,000 or 60,000 spectators.

That is less than half of the 150,000 fans who usually attend the derby each year. Their plan is to fill about half of the permanent seats at Churchill Downs.

They hope to have 20,000 people be spread out across the 26 acre infield.

“We have to look forward and say what do we want to accomplish in two months,’ said Kevin Flanery, Churchill Downs Racetrack President. “How do we bring people to the track in a safe and effective way and respectful of what has been happening around the country and just move forward.”

Masks will be optional for guests, but employees will be required to wear masks and gloves.

Adjustments will be made as time continues between now and Derby Weekend in September.