Kiawah banning rentals shorter than 90 days, Resort furloughing 1,090 employees

KIAWAH ISLAND S.C. (WCBD) – In accordance with state and federal recommendations, Kiawah Island Town Council voted to extend the ban on short-term rentals to include any rental period less than 90 days.

The ban is in effect until May 15. Any renters currently on the island are permitted to stay for the duration of their existing rental agreement.

Additionally, beach services (such as chair and umbrella) are suspended for 30 days, effective Thursday.

With the reduction in visitors and to comply with social distancing guidelines, Kiawah Golf Resort has closed all pools and many recreation facilities and is modifying dining and golf offerings.

The Resort is also furloughing 1,090 employees.

Resort president, Roger Warren, issued the following statement:

“During these unprecedented times, we have temporarily modified our Resort offerings in keeping with the CDC guidelines and government orders. While these difficult decisions impacted our workforce, they were made to ensure the health and safety of our guests, as well as that of our dedicated staff and community members.”