CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Educator Appreciation Week kicks off Monday, August 10, at Krispy Kreme shops.

Teachers can stop by for one free original glazed doughnut and a regular sized drop coffee. All you have to do is show a school employee badge.

Tomorrow, for a limited time, a free “straight A dozen” will be available when you buy a dozen doughnuts. It’s Krispy Kreme’s way of thanking educators with classes set to resume.